Akshay Kumar to auction his Rustom uniform for a cause

Akshay Kumar’s schedule recently took a setback following a fire that broke out on the sets of Kesari, 10 days before the completion of the film. The team was filming a war sequence when the fire broke. Undoubtedly, this would mean Akki’s schedule is haywire right now, with him having to sacrifice ‘me time’ to get things up to speed. But before he embarks on a reshoot, he has an announcement for his most devout fans.

After winning several awards for his performance in Rustom as a Naval Officer, Akshay has decided to put his naval uniform up for auctions. In a post on social media, he revealed that the proceedings of the auction will be used to support animal welfare. The bidding will close on May 26 – that gives you about a month to grab the uniform.

Akshay had won the National Film Award for his performance in Rustom. The film is a period thriller, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and stars Ileana D’Cruz. The film is based on the real life incident between Naval Officer KM Nanavati and a businessman, Prem Ahuja.

Akshay has a slew of releases coming up. This includes Gold, 2.0, Mogul, Kesari and Housefull 4. Kesari is based on the Battle of Saragarhi where an army of 21 Sikhs battled it against 10,000 Afghans in 1897. Gold is a sports drama starring Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh and Sunny Kaushal. The film is based on India’s first Olympic gold medal win.