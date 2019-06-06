Ranjini Maitra June 06 2019, 6.22 pm June 06 2019, 6.22 pm

Akshay Kumar is doing films high on patriotic flavour for a couple of years now. Right from Holiday, Baby, Airlift and Naam Shabana to Rustom and Gold, his films, in recent times, are either based upon true events and personalities or fictitious plots with strong reference to reality. However, it looks like we are in for a change of flavour. The 2012 blockbuster Rowdy Rathore, featuring the actor in a double role, is now set to have a sequel. Co-producer Shabina Khan, in a conversation with Mumbai Mirror, confirming the sequel and also informed that Akshay was brought on board to play the lead in the film. "We are in the process of writing Rowdy Rathore 2 right now and inshallah, it will feature Akshay in the lead," she said.

Rowdy Rathore was equipped with the best of action sequences, with Akshay playing both a cop and a small-time thief. But Shabina hints that the sequel might be high in humour as well. "Right from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha to Padman, his films have ample humour. He can manage anything and everything and is one of the only all-rounders we have in the industry today," she added.

We reached out to Shabina to find out when the film might go on floors, but she remained unavailable for comment. Akshay's spokespersons, on the other hand, informed that they were not aware of the development yet.

Rowdy Rathore was the Hindi remake of Vikramarkudu, a Telugu film featuring Ravi Teja and Anushka Shetty in lead roles.