If you're a 90s' kid, this song was probably all over the television and FM channels when you grew up. Around two decades back, when sensuousness had a different way of coming alive on the big screen, Raveena Tandon's sultry acts in a yellow saree, in Tip Tip Barsa Pani from Mohra, became a rage. Raveena's chemistry with co-star (and then-rumoured boyfriend) Akshay Kumar was a big hit too.
After all these years, Akshay announced a remake of the iconic rain song. In his next release Sooryavanshi, he and co-star Katrina Kaif will be seen grooving to the same. This does ignite a lot of nostalgia, right?
Twitter, however, has a more pertinent question to ask. Akshay, in his tweet, never mentioned Raveena, and plenty of followers were quick to point that out.
It, anyway, is undeniable that Raveena's charm was the primary reason why the track became such a huge hit.
Hence, it is of no surprise that many want to see none but Raveena dancing to the song.
Fans are pretty much echoing similar sentiments.
And the following guy just took a sarcastic jibe at Akshay for dropping Raveena's name...LOL!
And then came these. Brutal, were they?
Some are putting it pretty straightforwardly, though.
Raveena, however, isn't unhappy with a remake. “Sounds Superb, I love new remixes,' she told SpotBoye.
