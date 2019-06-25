Ranjini Maitra June 25 2019, 12.28 pm June 25 2019, 12.28 pm

If you're a 90s' kid, this song was probably all over the television and FM channels when you grew up. Around two decades back, when sensuousness had a different way of coming alive on the big screen, Raveena Tandon's sultry acts in a yellow saree, in Tip Tip Barsa Pani from Mohra, became a rage. Raveena's chemistry with co-star (and then-rumoured boyfriend) Akshay Kumar was a big hit too.

After all these years, Akshay announced a remake of the iconic rain song. In his next release Sooryavanshi, he and co-star Katrina Kaif will be seen grooving to the same. This does ignite a lot of nostalgia, right?

I would’ve definitely been disappointed if any other actor would’ve recreated Tip Tip Barsa Paani,a song which has been synonymous with me & my career & I can’t thank Ratan Jain ji enough. At times like these you realize,we may have come a long way but we also go back a long way pic.twitter.com/UtH5iDS0i9 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 20, 2019

Twitter, however, has a more pertinent question to ask. Akshay, in his tweet, never mentioned Raveena, and plenty of followers were quick to point that out.

Akki we love you but for once don't forget to give the due credit to Raveena. The song was a hit not just because of you. Also I was not a huge fan of Raveena but Katrina can never recreate what she did. — Shivoham (@30going13) June 23, 2019

It, anyway, is undeniable that Raveena's charm was the primary reason why the track became such a huge hit.

Credit to sizzling @TandonRaveena is Missing...she deserves atleast credit...she played a huge role..!!! — RITU (@Ritu25897050) June 20, 2019

Hence, it is of no surprise that many want to see none but Raveena dancing to the song.

I can't imagine this song without Raveena in it. Don't recreate it pleaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaase!😭 — Unnati Madan (@unnati_madan) June 23, 2019

Thank Raveena first for making it so popular — Sunil Shenoy (@sunil_shenoy) June 20, 2019

Fans are pretty much echoing similar sentiments.

You were good. But no one can replace @TandonRaveena in a yellow saree — Purav Parekh (@PuravParekh) June 20, 2019

And the following guy just took a sarcastic jibe at Akshay for dropping Raveena's name...LOL!

Yes you were looking fabulous and sexy in yellow Saree in that song😍 — Nitika 🇮🇳 (@Nits_filmy) June 23, 2019

And then came these. Brutal, were they?

ip tip barsa paani was all @TandonRaveena. We didn't even looked at the building in the song.. The only guy who looked at you was @Zakirism , because he wanted to do a comedy sketch on it. — Super Fat #Handsome (@Vyomnaut) June 23, 2019

bhai tu bhi tha kya gaane mein ?? — 007 (@saketthebond) June 23, 2019

@akshaykumar was there in that song ?? 🤣🤣🤣 I just remember the yellow saree and @TandonRaveena 🌧 — AntiModi Bhakt (@AntimodiBhakt) June 25, 2019

Some are putting it pretty straightforwardly, though.

You r a great actor but 'Tip tip barsa pani' was never synonymized with you. Raveena Tandon ran the show there &was the sole element behind its success.Give credit where it's due,else it's just another 1 of bollywood boys' club remaking an item song with an actress half their age — Saree Ninja (@saree_ninja) June 23, 2019

This song totally belongs to @TandonRaveena . — Ashish Joshi (@ashishjoshi79) June 23, 2019

Nobody would have cared whether it was you or anybody else in that song. One of the main reasons why that song was a huge hit was @TandonRaveena dancing in that yellow saree. — Hamaad Manzoor Qureshi (@hamaadqureshi) June 24, 2019

Raveena, however, isn't unhappy with a remake. “Sounds Superb, I love new remixes,' she told SpotBoye.