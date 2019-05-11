Akshay Kumar turns saviour, feeds a ‘hungry visitor’ on the sets

Debanu Das May 11 2019, 8.07 pm May 11 2019, 8.07 pm

Akshay Kumar is one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood. He has a long list of films in his lineup and as a result, is neck deep in work. But in between shoots, Akshay gets time to take breaks – to rest and recuperate, and maybe even grab a meal. During one of his shoots, Akshay came across a ‘hungry visitor’ in his set. A stray had found his way into the set in search of sustenance. The actor was well supplied with biscuits and offered some to the hungry animal.

The heart-warming video shows Khiladi Kumar holding out his hand to the dog, who apparently was so hungry that he finished it off ‘in a jiffy.’ Akshay is currently working on Sooryavanshi and Laaxmi Bomb. The latter is a remake of Tamil film titled Muni 2: Kanchana. The film is being directed by Raghava Lawrence, who also directed the original film. Besides Akshay, Laaxmi Bomb also stars Kiara Advani, R Madhavan, Tusshar Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Amitabh Bachchan

Akshay Kumar treats the starving doggo

Akshay Kumar has been in the news of late for two main reasons. One being his Canadian citizenship and the other his ‘non-political’ interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier in April, at the behest of Prime Minister, Akshay Kumar released a video on social media urging citizens of the country to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. A few weeks later, he was invited to interview the PM and the actor came under severe backlash for having the chance to meet with the country’s Prime Minister and yet not asking him serious questions that matter to the nation. Both these incidents, combined together, seemed to have inflated an already-tense situation.

The criticism got so loud that Akshay was forced to issue a statement with regards to his nationality and citizenship.

With regards to this interview with the Prime Minister, criticism has been pouring in ever since it aired but Akshay has not made a comment on it yet.