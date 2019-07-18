Darshana Devi July 18 2019, 1.56 pm July 18 2019, 1.56 pm

Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar, who is currently occupied with the shooting of his cop drama Sooryavanshi, will soon be seen in a new film titled Mission Mangal. The film deals with the true story of a bunch of scientists who contributed to India’s first interplanetary expedition, the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM). The film features Akshay alongside an ensemble cast including Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sharman Joshi, Nithya Menen, and Kirti Kulhari and ever since the teaser hit the internet, the audience has been containing their excitement for the trailer and the film. Much to their delight, the trailer is finally out!

Check out Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal trailer here:

The excitement for the trailer could be seen amongst the audiences in the trailer launch event prior to its release. While some had been eagerly waiting to see Akshay and Vidya’s reunion on screen, others were hoping for the VFX game to be on point.

Ahead of the trailer, Akshay, who knows to keep up the buzz in all his films, teased fans with a BTS picture, giving away details of each of the characters in the film. The picture sees team Mission Mangal happily posing while holding a plate that displays the designation of their characters in the film. While Vidya will be playing the project director in the film, Sonakshi will be seen working for propulsion control, Taapsee will be in charge of the navigation and communication and Sharman will take care of the payloads.

Check out Akshay Kumar’s Instagram post here:

Helmed by Jagan Shakti and produced under the banner of Hope Productions, Fix Star Studios and Cape of Good Films, the film hits the silver screens on August 15 2019.