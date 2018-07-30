home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Akshay Kumar wants to do a biopic on THIS Indian athlete

Akshay Kumar, who is busy with his first sports drama Gold, seems truly inspired by Indian sprinter Hima Das' recent achievement. Recently at a media interaction, he was asked which Indian sportsperson would he choose if he had to make a biopic. Hina was his spontaneous answer!

“I would like to make a biopic on Hima Das because she is a track runner. I think it was a very rare feat to achieve because somebody who comes from the interiors of India and wins a gold medal in track (running) event was really incredible," he said, about Hina becoming the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal at a track event.

Akshay's point is rather hilarious though!

“India has been a little bit weak when it comes to performing in track events and I feel we should encourage and support that form of sports to show the world that we have great talent when it comes to running as we daily run so fast to catch a bus or a train… so, I would love to make biopic on her life,” he added.

Umm... that wasn't the best comparison. But we agree with his argument!

