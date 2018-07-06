Akshay Kumar wearing a women’s tee worth 30k proves fashion has no gender

Akshay Kumar is surely one of the fittest actors in Bollywood, but hey the star did something really note-worthy recently which needs the attention of one and all. His airport shenanigans have always been fashionable. But let us forget, style for a while, as the Khiladi star donning a ‘Cashmere silk tee’ meant for women, proves that fashion has no gender.

Take a look at the ultimate Khiladi wearing a feminine tee below:

Akshay is wearing "Absolute Nirvana" Cashmere-Silk T-Shirt by The Elder Statesman, made of lightweight knit cashmere-silk. It costs around Rs. 30,000. Here’s a proof:

We are in absolute awe of his salt-n-pepper beard, the best thing about which is that its edge lies in the fact that it's unkempt. For people who still subscribe to the belief that only George Clooney can carry off a salt-n-pepper look flawlessly, take a look here. Akshay does it better and you know it.

The one sleeve fold plus that jacket casually tied around his waist - urban dictionary should just post this picture under the definition of swag. The distressed jeans paired with the black sneakers is doing wonders for the entire combination, and we like that he has accessorized sagaciously by just choosing to go with a pair of aviators.

Kudos to you Mr. Kumar!