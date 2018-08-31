Akshay Kumar wins GOLD in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a first for Bollywood
Akshay Kumar is enjoying his successful innings in Bollywood as most of his films released in recent past have mint good money. His latest outing Gold crossed the Rs 100 crore mark and met with rave reviews. It has been a good victory for the actor as his movie continues its golden run at the box office.
Now, the movie has clinched another victory of sorts, by becoming the first ever Bollywood film to release in Saudi Arabia. An elated and excited Akshay shared the news on social media.
A first for a Bollywood movie, Akshay is definitely on cloud nine basking in all the glory. Gold, is a movie based on true events around India’s first gold medal as a free country post-independence. Akshay Kumar played the role of Indian Hockey team manager named Tapan Das, who plays a key role in helping the team win a gold. Other actors like Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Kumar Singh, Mouni Roy and Sunny Kaushal also played important roles in the movie.
Next, on the bucket list for Akshay, is Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0 followed by Housefull 4, Kesari with Parineeti Chopra and Good News with Kareena Kapoor Khan.