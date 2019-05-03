Akshay Kumar's Canada citizenship and everything that's wrong with it

Divya Ramnani May 03 2019, 7.18 pm May 03 2019, 7.18 pm

Our very own Akshay Kumar has once again made it to the headlines. This time, however, it's not because of his films but over his much-questioned citizenship. Thanks to the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Kumar’s Canadian citizenship is back in the spotlight. The actor, who's worked in a number of films revolving around patriotism, was leaving no stone unturned to urge Indians to cast their votes. Ironically, Kumar himself is deprived of that right because of his ‘Honorary Citizenship of Canada.’ It was in 2017, during his interview with a leading news channel, that the actor revealed that he has given the honorary citizenship and that is ‘something to be proud of’.

Check out Akshay Kumar's interview here:

I am an honorary citizen of Canada. I think people should be proud of: @akshaykumar #AkshayOnTheNewshour pic.twitter.com/GB2qTz18eB — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 11, 2017

Well, as a matter of fact, if any person is granted with an Honorary Canadian Citizenship, he/she does not need to change his/her passport. However, Akki’s recent post, which also happens to be a defence of his citizenship, claims he holds a Canadian passport. So, that means that Akshay Kumar, who holds normal Canadian citizenship, tried to showcase it as one honorary citizenship. Don't believe us? Check out this essential fact about holding an 'Honorary Canadian Citizenship' here:

We investigated the matter a little more and went through the Honorary Citizenship page of Wikipedia and, surprisingly, it mentions only six names that include the likes of Dalai Lama, Malala Yousafzai and Nelson Mandela. Akshay Kumar’s name was nowhere to be found.

Here's the Wikipedia page of all the people holding the Honorary Canadian Citizenship:

Here's Akshay Kumar's statement:

Further, we stumbled upon a story that was reported by the Vancouver Observer on September 2, 2012. The story, which revolves around a group of Canadians who have been denied or stripped of citizenship by the federal government due to legal technicalities, had a mention of Akshay Kumar. It read, "While the majority of these cases have been resolved through the 2009 Bill C-37, An Act to Amend the Citizenship Act, some people are waiting years to receive the same citizenship papers that others -- such as Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar -- was granted within weeks."

So, that means Akshay Kumar actively filed an application for the said 'Honorary Canadian Citizenship', which was later rejected. On the contrary, a honorary citizenship is given to someone and not granted. There are a few potholes in Akshay Kumar case and his self-proclaimed Honorary Canadian Citizenship.

Interestingly, it was in the year 2017 that music maestro AR Rahman was offered Canadian citizenship by a mayor, one that he politely refused, calling India his home.