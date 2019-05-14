Akshay Kumar’s Canadian citizenship includes a mansion and some campaigning for the country's former PM!

Divya Ramnani May 14 2019, 11.55 pm May 14 2019, 11.55 pm

The debates revolving around Akshay Kumar and his much-questioned citizenship are only getting intense with each passing day. The actor has been a part of numerous patriotic films, in fact, he recently spoke with the Indian PM, Narendra Modi, in a ‘non-political’ interview. But, ironically, he couldn’t cast his vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, thanks to his Canadian citizenship. After all the backlash, the Kesari actor, in his defence, wrote that he has never hidden or denied the fact that he holds a Canadian passport, adding that he has not visited Canada in the last seven years.

However, a report in a Canadian daily called National Post suggests otherwise. Did you know that Akshay Kumar owns a mansion in Ontario’s Oakville? Yes, he does, as mentioned in the report! Well, that isn’t it about his love for Canada. It further stated that Kumar had also campaigned for the former Canadian Prime Minister, Stephan Harper. Moreover, the Airlift star dedicated his film Thank You to Harper as it was slated to release around the same time in April that year. He also shook a leg with Harper’s wife Maureen amid the election campaigning.

During one of the campaigning events, Akshay Kumar said to Harper in the presence of his Canadian fans, “Canada and India are much closer today, not just business-wise, but also culturally, and this is all because of your leadership and commitment.”

Check out Akshay Kumar's statement here:

Remember how an old clip of Akshay Kumar calling Toronto his home, right during the citizenship fiasco, had surfaced on the internet? His statement that read, “Toronto is my home. After I retire from this industry, I’m going to come back here and stay here,” created quite a stir on the internet. As per the report, Akshay Kumar was also an ambassador of the Canadian Tourism Commission in India, from the year 2010 to 2012.

An excerpt from the article read, “It’s unclear on what basis or when Kumar became a Canadian. An immigrant must have a permanent resident status and have lived here for three of the previous five years to be eligible.”