Akshay Kumar’s claim of 'not visiting Canada in the last 7 years’ gets a reality check from a Twitter user

Rushabh Dhruv May 09 2019, 11.05 pm May 09 2019, 11.05 pm

The more you run away from controversies, the more they follow you. This is the current scenario of Khiladi, Akshay Kumar. Thanks to the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Kumar embroiled himself in a new controversy. Further, when the star didn’t exercise his right and vote this election, that's when his Canadian citizenship grabbed the limelight. The actor, who's worked in a number of films revolving around patriotism, was leaving no stone unturned to urge Indians to cast their votes. FYI, Kumar himself is deprived of the right to vote because of his honorary citizenship of Canada. It was in 2017, during his interview with a leading news channel, that the actor revealed that he has been given the honorary citizenship and that is something to be proud of.

Not just this, a few days ago, Akshay had taken to his social media accounts and shared a statement which said he has never kept his Canadian citizenship under wraps. He also said that he hasn’t visited Canada in last 7 years. Well, as we all know how the internet can scan a lie in no time, the same happened in the case of Akshay.

However, netizen slammed Akshay Kumar for the LIE and shared proof targeting Akshay’s claim of not visiting Canada in the last 7 years. The said Twitter user shared a few screenshots which are of singer Mika Singh’s 2014 tweets and suggests the singer partying in Toronto, Canada along with Akshay Kumar. The Twitter user also shared more screengrabs of headlines which highlight how Akshay was attending Tina Vrimani’s Sangeet in Toronto exactly 5 years before. The screenshots also have Akshay’s pictures with Tina and Manj Musik.

Have a look at the tweets below:

This man @akshaykumar is the most shameless compulsive lier i have ever seen. don't know how people idolise this scumbag. ;3 pic.twitter.com/mZUk8c1lHe — Chirag (@Obsessedmind_) May 9, 2019

