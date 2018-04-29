Akshay Kumar’s fitness regime punches summer in its face

Akshay Kumar at 50 is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. His physique it to die for and his workout will put younger stars to shame. While the actor works on his body, his fitness regime is no secret as he actively takes to social media to share with his fans moments from his schedule. But Akshay’s is no gym rat. In fact he’s far from it. The star pushes the envelope with his workout and incorporates innovative techniques to work on his bod. On Sunday he did just that when he jumped into the pool with a pair of lightweight dumbbells.

In a video posted on Instagram, the Padman star can be seen beating the rising temperatures of Mumbai is the best way possible. He jumped into the pool and made a perfect workout out of it by including weights making a successful lap down the pool. A few days ago, the actor posted another video that showed him training his core with a string of wooden beads emphasizing how important it is for the stomach and back muscles.

In an earlier interview to the Times Of India, Akshay had said that he loves sweating it out during summer. “During summer, I love working out by the poolside and even practice kicks or punches in the water. During winter, I mostly do parkour. I also don’t believe in dieting but in eating healthy.”

On the work front, the actor is currently working on Kesari. The film saw a small setback last week after a fire broke out on the sets, which has now delayed shoot by over 10 days.

After Kesari, the actor will begin work on Reema Kagti’s sports drama, Gold.