Akshay Kumar's Kesari hits the screens this Holi, let’s see how fruitful this festival has been at the box office

Akshay Kumar is known to release his movies mostly during Independence Day or Republic Day weekend. But for a change this year, we have one of his films releasing on the day of Holi, March 21, 2019. We are talking about Kesari, the movie which is based on the Battle Of Saragarhi. Akshay Kumar is a superstar and his movies register a good opening. However, let's not forget that his film's release on big holidays, and hence, mint money. So, as this is for the first time when he is having a release during Holi, let’s see how other Holi releases in the past few years have performed at the box office.

In 2018, Anushka Sharma starrer Pari released on Holi. The movie on the festival day collected Rs 4 crore (according to Box Office India). The collection was quite good for a woman-centric film which wasn't promoted much. Anushka, who was also the producer of the film, opted to not promote the film on a large scale. But of course, Kesari will open to a much better response, considering the Akshay Kumar factor. Plus the movie is mounted on a bigger scale and will have more screens than Pari. 1400 screens to be precise.

2017 saw the release of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The film released on March 10, 2017, and Holi was on March 13, 2017. So, on the day of Holi which was the 4th day for the movie, it collected Rs 12 crore (according to Box Office India) which is not at all bad. However, we cannot ignore that Badrinath Ki Dulhania had better collections on day 2 (Rs 14.25 crore) and day 3 (Rs 15.75 crore). In all, Holi proved to be good for Badri.

Now coming back to Kesari, we can clearly expect it to collect better or at least similar to what Badrinath Ki Dulhania did on the day of Holi. But nowadays as we say content is the king, let's see hoe Kesari does at the box office.