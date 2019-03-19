image
Tuesday, March 19th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Kesari hits the screens this Holi, let’s see how other Holi releases performed at box office

Bollywood

Akshay Kumar's Kesari hits the screens this Holi, let’s see how fruitful this festival has been at the box office

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   March 19 2019, 9.06 am
back
Akshay KumarAlia Bhattanushka sharmaBadrinath Ki DulhaniaBollywoodbox office collectionEntertainmentHoliKesaripariVarun Dhawan
nextFormer flames Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone appear on TV show together

within