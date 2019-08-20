Priyanka Kaul August 20 2019, 3.14 pm August 20 2019, 3.14 pm

Love him or hate him, Akshay Kumar is quite an entertainer. The actor is known to have carved a niche for himself across genres of romance, action, and comedy. Lately, the actor is in his patriotic mode and has been doing films which highlight India’s achievements, be it a social cause or being a patriot. His latest release Mission Mangal too is based on Indian Space Research Organization’s successful Mars Orbiter Mission. And the good news is, the movie has entered the 100 crore club on Day 5 itself.

Even though this is certainly not a first for Kumar to enter the prestigious club, which is a current fad to test the success rate of a movie, Mission Mangal is the fastest movie of the actor to touch this milestone. With a huge opening of approx. Rs 28 crore on its opening day, i.e. August 15, the movie had been enjoying quite a good collection at the Box office. Currently, it has minted a total of Rs 106 crore approx and close to Rs 149 crore worldwide. This also comes despite it clashing with another movie, John Abraham’s Batla House, which failed to impress the audience and the critics alike to the same intensity and currently is at the halfway, having crossed Rs 50 crore approx.

Watch the trailer of the movie here:

Prior to this, it was 2.0 which had entered the 100 crore club the quickest, also featuring Rajnikanth. This movie too touched the milestone in 5 days. With this, the actor has made his tally reach to a total of 12, all of which have crossed Rs 100 crore. His highest till date remains 2.0 (Rs 185. 89 crore net gross), followed by Kesari (Rs 151. 87 crore) and Toilet Ek Prem Katha (Rs 132.07).