On Thursday, the much-awaited trailer of Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Mission Mangal was disclosed and we were left impressed. The movie, not only stars Akki, but also features an ensemble cast including the likes of Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, and Kriti Kulhari. Its plot is said to follow the story of a group of ISRO scientists, who are on a mission to put India on the map of countries that have landed on Mars. Now, coming to the point, while the film's trailer has been loved by critics and audiences alike, but as they say, there's always two sides of the same coin. And so the internet got back to its business and ended up churning some epic memes from the trailer. Well, must say, they left us in splits!

While all the memes may look the same, but it's one of the dialogues of Akshay from the trailer that got chosen by the internet and got a lot of memes. "Mujhe abhi tak nahi pata kaise karenge. Par karenge, Sir. Karna hi padhega, Sir," says Akshay to his supervisor at ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) in the film's trailer. Now, brace yourselves, because we are going to tickle your funny bone!

When General category guy trying to get a government job#MissionMangalTrailer pic.twitter.com/lMVzNMWUAe — 🇮🇳 sir-kid (@ooobhaishab) July 18, 2019

Catching a jam packed train from Dadar in peak hours. #MissionMangalTrailer pic.twitter.com/15fvXv8OhY — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) July 18, 2019

#MissionMangalTrailer Engineers trying to cover whole syllabus last night before exam: pic.twitter.com/IAum8HnYyv — avanish (@av_nisHit) July 18, 2019

Parents - Beta tum Govt exam kaise clear Karoge.. Son -#MissionMangalTrailer pic.twitter.com/AgdTBceFDx — Ankyy (@ankysikarwaar) July 18, 2019

Me trying to propose my crush .#MissionMangalTrailer pic.twitter.com/ZAMrZHAmJt — sonu sahani (@imsonusahani) July 18, 2019

Salman Khan releasing his film on a non festival.#MissionMangalTrailer pic.twitter.com/tro4lk9otm — Utsav (@prakash_utsav) July 18, 2019

Recently, the actor revealed that he was unaware of the mission prior to being approached on a subject on it. He was quoted as saying, “To be honest, I didn’t know much about this story. I also tried asking a lot of people but even they weren’t aware of it. Certain stories end up being untouched, so I feel very lucky to get the opportunity of knowing further about this story, which is based on true and inspiring events.”