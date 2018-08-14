Akshay Kumar’s new road safety campaign is little khatta little meetha

We all know that Akshay Kumar is currently in that zone where he is doing either immensely patriotic films or films that raise social awareness around stigmatised issues. Earlier this year, he played a role based on Arunachalam Muruganantham in the movie PadMan. He impressed everyone with his role of a pad man in the film. His next release is Gold which hits the screens on 15th August, 2018. Gold is based on the first Olympic Gold medal that India won after Independence. The actor plays the role of a hockey coach in it. So, first a pad man, then a hockey coach and now the actor has continued on the road to righteousness. Akshay Kumar has turned into the traffic police!

No, these are not teasers of the next Akshay Kumar film! Akshay recently shot adverts for road safety awareness and we really like the concepts of these ads. Akshay surely has a valid point for everyone who breaks traffic rules - “road kisi ke baap ki nahi hai.”

In a humorous manner, the Airlift actor has imparted a very important message about road safety, and we must say that Akshay Kumar is perfect choice for the campaign.

Talking about the actor’s upcoming films, Kumar has movies like 2.0, Kesari, Good News and Housefull 4 in his kitty.