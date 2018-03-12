Akshay Kumar’s PadMan banned in Pakistan; here’s why

The much-awaited Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan finally hit the screens this Friday, February 9. The film is inspired by the life of social entrepreneur and innovator, Arunachalam Muruganantham. The narrative revolves around his struggle to make basic menstrual hygiene accessible to as many women as possible. But sadly, even after the movie got a green signal from as many as 50 countries, it won't be releasing in Pakistan.

Banning the movie, Pakistan’s Federal Censor Board denied a NOC (Non-objection certificate) due to the movie’s subject. “We can’t allow our film distributors to import films which are against our traditions and culture,” FCB member Ishaq Ahmed was quoted by PTI.

Punjab Film Censor Board also refused to watch the film saying it is centered on a “taboo subject” and rejected any clearance certificate. “We can’t allow the screening of films on taboo subjects in our cinemas as it is not in our culture, society or even religion,” said a member from the PFCB.

Pakistani filmmaker Syed Noor also supported the FCB’s directive and said that there was a need to speak to the local film distributors and exhibitors about the movies they import from other countries. “Not only this film PadMan but I think even Padmaavat should not have been released in Pakistan as it portrays Muslims in a very negative light,” Noor said.

Directed by R Balki, the film also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor. While Apte features as Akshay Kumar’s wife, Sonam Kapoor fills the screen as an MBA graduate and social changer while letting Kumar drive the narrative forward post intermission. The movie has opened to a good reception in India as it earned Rs 10.26 crore on its first day and is expected to cross the Rs 50 crore mark during the weekend.