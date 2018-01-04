Akshay Kumars Padman has been rescheduled, a clash with Padmavati on the cards?

Akshay Kumar has rescheduled the release date of his next Padman. The big question, though, is why? The Khiladi Kumar took to twitter late Thursday evening to make the announcement that had the industry surprised. Kumar is one of the few stars in Bollywood who can draw the masses to the theaters and a reschedule has the people talking. The film has been shifted to January 25th, which is a day earlier than what was previously announced.

A day early just like your period sometimes :) Here comes Padman on 25th January 2018! https://t.co/pT11KKLpSD — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) January 4, 2018

Akshay likes his weekends longer

The Republic Day weekend is a long weekend but looks like Akshay likes them longer. There are no big releases the week earlier and perhaps that gave Akshay the idea to add another day to his kitty. A move that will give Padman a head start at the box office when compared to Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Aiyaari.

Is there a bigger storm coming?

There has been much speculation around the release date of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer Padmavati, a film that has now been re-christened Padmavat after the CBFC's recommendations. While there is no conformation on the same, film website Bollywood Bubble claims that the makers of Padmavati have finally decided on a release date and will indeed be releasing their much controversial film on the Republic Day weekend. Kumar has never shied away from a clash at the box office (Remember Mohenjo Daro vs Rustam in 2016?) this time, however, the foe has an upper hand courtesy the controversy attached to it.

On December 30, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), headed by Prasoon Joshi, had announced that "Padmavati" would be given a U/A certificate and suggested that the director changed the film's title to "Padmavat".