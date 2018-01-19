Akshay Kumars Padman rescheduled and Padmaavat is not to blame

After all, it will not be Padmaavat versus Padman on the Republic Day. In a press conference called by Akshay Kumar on Friday, the actor announced that the film will is rescheduled. However, he did not announce the date but is speculated to release on February 9. This is the second time that the makers have deferred the release date which was originally set on January 26.

Akshay Kumar said at the presser, " I was rehearsing for Filmfare when Sanjay sir approached me. We have done many movies together. He asked me if I could postpone the release date of Padman, I felt I should because we are a family. " Sanjay Leela Bhansali was also present at the conference and expressed his gratitude towards Akshay for shifting his film at such a short notice.

Prior to Friday’s change in release date, Padman was set to hit theatres on January 25 and would clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat. But, interestingly, the clash isn’t what the makers of Padman are worried about. Speculation is rife that the postponement comes due to concerns that the fringe group, Karni Sena is determined to protest the release of Padmaavat. Vandalism of theatres by the Karni Sena protesting against Padmaavat will have a trickle effect on Padman too. It will eventually mean ticket sales for Padman will be hit too. The Central Bureau of Film Certification cleared Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus with five cuts and a name change from Padmavati to Padmaavat. The Supreme Court too called out the four states banning the film and suspended the ban. But the Karni Sena aren’t gratified. The group has confirmed that they will go ahead with protests outside theatres screening the film.

It’s not just Padman faced with a reschedule. This change in the calendar will send ripples across Bollywood. Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Aiyaary was earlier re-scheduled to Februray 9 from January 26 after the news of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and R Balki’s clash was announced. Luv Tyagi’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety starring Kartik Aryan is also hitting the theatres on the same day and this spells bad news for the film.