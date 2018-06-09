Akshay Kumar’s Toilet Hero takes China by storm on its day one

After garnering praises and emerging a superhit at the domestic box office, Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was released on Friday in China by its makers as Toilet Hero. The film opened to a good response and debuted at the second position at the Chinese box office. It minted in Rs 15.94 crore with the footfalls around 5 lakhs. Since the movie has impressed the audience, we might see a jump in the collections for sure.

Market for well-made *content-driven* Indian films continues to bloom in China... #ToiletEkPremKatha - titled #ToiletHero for Chinese audiences - starts off VERY WELL... Debuts at No 2 at China BO...

Fri $ 2.36 mn [₹ 15.94 cr]

Shows: 56,974

Admits / Footfalls: 496,483#TEPK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 9, 2018

Even the film’s lead star, Akshay Kumar showered his happiness on the same on Twitter. See below:

谢谢亲爱的中国观众们对《厕所英雄》的支持，很高兴你们能喜欢！



Thank you audiences in China for your appreciation for 'Toilet Hero' delighted to receive so much love 🙏 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 9, 2018

It is the fifth Indian release of 2018 in China, after Secret Superstar, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Hindi Medium and Baahubali 2. Interestingly, the film which released last year in the domestic circuit earned around Rs 135 crore and became the highest grosser of all time. It’ll be interesting to see whether it will repeat its box office success in China or not. Akshay’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was reportedly inspired by the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Toilet Hero has been released in over 4,300 screens across China, reflecting a 50 per cent higher screen count compared to its original release in India. Well, lastly only time will tell hat what count the movie will stand within a week.