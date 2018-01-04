Akshay refutes rumours, will play the ‘Mogul’

The biopic of the legendary Gulshan Kumar, founder of T-series, has run into huge challenges even before hitting the floors. The making of the movie hit rough waters when rumours of Akshay Kumar, who playing the titular role, leaving the project surfaced. Akshay, however, has silenced all the rumours of leaving ‘Mogul’.

In a recent interaction with the media, Akshay refuted claims of ditching Mogul. He stated that he is very much a part of this film which is in its scripting stage. Reports suggested that Akshay has left the project as director Subhash Kapoor refused to accept Akshay’s suggestions with respect to the script.

Gulshan Kumar’s journey to Bollywood is inspiring given that he came from a humble background and rose to become a rich businessman. Things changed for him when his family acquired a shop that sold records and cheap cassettes. He later founded T-series, one of the biggest music labels in India to this date. Gulshan, however, suffered a sad death. Becoming the target of the underworld, Gulshan was brutally murdered outside a Shiva temple in Mumbai. Gulshan was a devotee of Shiva and it was inside a Shiva temple that Akshay signed the film.

Akshay Kumar is awaiting the release of movie Padman that will hit the theaters on 26 January, 2018. His other movie, Rajnikanth-starrer 2.0, is touted release in April 2018.