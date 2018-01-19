Akshay, Sanjay Leela Bhansali team up, avert clash at box office

Akshay Kumar holds a press conference to announce his decision to postpone PadMan at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s request. The film has avoided a clash with Padmaavat on January 25 and will now release on February 9.

Padman, directed by R Balki film, was originally set to hit theatres on Republic Day but was advanced by a day to January 25 to avoid a clash with Sidharth Malhotra's Aiyaary.

The makers of Aiyaary eventually moved the release of the film to February 9. Now the two films will meet again at the box office

This time the decision to shift the release date came at the request of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. His magnum opus Padmaavat has gone through a tumultuous last few months after protestors and fringe elements threatened to stall its release.

The Supreme Court on Thursday cleared decks for the pan-India release for Padmaavat on January 25. The SC suspended the ban on the release by the Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Haryana governments.

Padman is a fictionalized account of Tamil Nadu-based Muruganantham, the man who invented affordable sanitary napkins for the women of his village.