image
Tuesday, January 8th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Akshaye Khanna reveals why he was unable to play Sunil Dutt in Sanju

Bollywood

Akshaye Khanna reveals why he was unable to play Sunil Dutt in Sanju

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   January 08 2019, 7.45 pm
back
Akshaye KhannaBollywoodEntertainmentRajkumar HiraniRanbir KapoorSanjuSunil DuttThe Accidental Prime Minister
nextFresh PIL filed against actor Anupam Kher's The Accidental Prime Minister
ALSO READ

The Accidental Prime Minister Director miffed over the propaganda question

The Accidental Prime Minister: Case filed against Anupam Kher for damaging image of top politicians

The Accidental Prime Minister: Anupam Kher's similarity to Manmohan Singh is almost unreal