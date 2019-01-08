Akshaye Khanna reveals why he was unable to play Sunil Dutt in Sanju

Among the many films that released in 2018, Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor, ruled the theatres. Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju was a biopic on the controversial star - Sanjay Dutt. However, it is actor Akshaye Khanna that we're going to talk about. In an interview with the Deccan Chronicle, Akshaye Khanna confessed about how he never became part of the project as he failed in the 'look test' itself. What role was this, you ask? It was the part of Sunil Dutt that was ultimately played by Paresh Rawal.

Emphasising that he regrets about not grabbing the role and also an opportunity to work with Hirani, Akshaye said, “Raj Kumar Hirani and I had a couple of meetings. In spite of innumerable look tests, I was a misfit in that character. So I missed out on working with him in the biopic. I feel sad at not being able to work in Sanju after being bestowed upon with a chance to be the part of the film. He (Raju Hirani) is such an incredible and brilliant storyteller.” We feel you Akshaye.

Currently, Akshaye will be seen playing Sanjay Baru in the much awaited political film, The Accidental Prime Minister, revolving around the life of former PM Manmohan Singh. FYI, Baru was Manmohan Singh's media advisor and spokesperson during his stint as the country's PM. Lastly, it'll be interesting to see Akshaye on the silver screen after a hiatus.