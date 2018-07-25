Alec Baldwin is all praise for Irrfan Khan’s film Puzzle

Irrfan Khan is in London where he is getting treatment for neuroendocrine tumor. So he might be unable to promote his upcoming film, Karwaan with his co-stars Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar, but the actor is surely keeping a tab. Not just Karwaan, he has another movie up for release. We are talking about his Hollywood film Puzzle, which will hit the screens in the United States this week. American actor Alec Baldwin saw the movie at a preview and he can’t stop praising the movie. Irrfan took to Instagram to thank Alec for the praises.

Well, Irrfan has been promoting his movies on social media. He has been posting trailer and songs of Karwaan on Twitter, and had even shared the trailer of Puzzle. Irrfan is sure one of the fewest Indian actors who has made a mark internationally. Filmmakers like Shoojit Sircar and Vishal Bhardwaj are waiting for him to be back soon, so they can kickstart their movies with him. We really hope Irrfan gets well soon. We all miss him.

Talking about Puzzle, the movie is a remake of 2010 Argentine film with the same name. It was premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year. Meanwhile, Karwaan will hit the screens on August 3, 2018.