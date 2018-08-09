Ali Abbas Zafar calls himself Terminator, Katrina Kaif disagrees

Bollywood babe Katrina Kaif shares a great bond with director Ali Abbas Zafar. Ali’s directorial debut Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011) starred Katrina in the lead role, and then the actor worked with him in Tiger Zinda Hai. The two are once again collaborating for the third time in Bharat. Katrina came on board in the ‘Nick of time’ after Priyanka Chopra opted out of the film.

Terminator #selfies #amsterdam #bharat#shoot#travel. A post shared by ali (@aliabbaszafar) on Aug 7, 2018 at 12:23am PDT

Well, recently Ali posted a selfie on Instagram and called himself Terminator, and looks like Katrina doesn’t agree with her friend. Katrina on the picture has commented, “Excuse Me?” To which Ali replied, “buddy lets start shooting.”

We really love this cute banter between the two friends on the social media.

Talking about Bharat, the movie also stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Grover. The makers have already completed the first schedule of the film. Ali had taken to Twitter a few days ago to inform everyone about it.

First schedule of @Bharat_TheFilm completed in Mumbai, two dramatic action sequences done .... thanks you cast & crew ... Here we come Malta .. 😎😍🤩 get ready for Desi rock n rolla... — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) August 6, 2018

Bharat, which is produced by Atul Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar, is slated to hit the screens on Eid next year. The film has been in news because of Priyanka Chopra. The actress was supposed to make her Bollywood comeback with the film but opted out just a few days ahead of her shoot schedule.