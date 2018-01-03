Ali Abbas Zafar: Hindi adaptation of Ode To My Father is different from the original plot

After two stellar outings with Salman Khan, namely Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, director Ali Abbas Zafar is racing ahead to their third collaboration, Bharat. Zafar said the offer to direct the movie, which is a remake of the 2014 South Korean film 'Ode To My Father', came to him from Salman himself. The director has however hinted that the film will be different from the original plot.

“That film arrived to me from Salman himself. He gave me the film and claimed he genuinely likes it and asked me to watch it. I noticed it and genuinely preferred it. (But) You cannot make the film particularly how it is in the original. The socio-political situation impacts your story and the character. But I preferred the primary crux of the film.” Zafar said in a statement.

'Ode to My Father' was directed by Yoon Je-kyoon and revolves around a young boy's promise made during the chaos of the Korean War. The film's rights have been bought by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri. The Hindi film will reportedly be set during India-Pakistan partition. Ali, however, remains mum about the basic plot.

When asked if anyone apart from Salman has been cast yet, Ali said currently the film is at an early stage. "We will begin March onwards. I want to sleep for a month. We are at the elementary stage," Zafar said.

The film will go on floors this year and will possibly look at an Eid 2019 release.