Ali Abbas Zafar opens up about Priyanka Chopra’s exit from Bharat

Bharat is one of the most awaited films of 2019. The movie stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead role along with Disha Patani, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff and Nora Fatehi. Before Katrina came on board to star opposite Salman, it was Priyanka Chopra, who was supposed to star in the film. The Desi Girl, who tied the knot last year in December, opted out of the movie just a few days before the shooting was supposed to start. To announce the actress’ exit, the director of the film, Ali Abbas Zafar had tweeted that PeeCee left the movie in the ‘nick of time’. Now, finally, Ali has spoken about PeeCee’s exit in an interview with Filmfare.

Ali said, “Well, well, well… there were a lot of things that she was busy with. But I’m not gonna say anything more about my ‘nick in time’ comment on Twitter. We all know the reality and the truth of the situation. As I’ve always maintained, we, as team Bharat, are extremely happy for Priyanka and where she’s in life right now.” Adding that the actress had her reasons for not doing the film. “And whether it was the producers, Salman or me, as adults we understood her reasons and let her go,” he said. Ali worked with Priyanka in Gunday and says they are still friends. The filmmaker said, “There’s only happiness between us. We’re friends and will always be friends.”

Talking about Bharat, Ali reveals that it was Salman who told him to direct the film. He said, “Though I loved the script, I told him, ‘Bhai, I’m not good at adaptations because, till the time I don’t write my own stuff, I don’t know whether I’ll be able to direct it well.” But during the shoot of Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman asked him again. He further said, “I shared what I had in mind and why I wanted Bharat as the title. He said it worked for him. That’s how Bharat happened. It’s a different film for both of us. Something Salman’s gonna push himself hard to get right. That’s exciting because the film is unexplored territory.”

Disha Patani plays the role of a trapeze artist in the film and talking about roping in her, he said, “We wanted a girl who would come in like a breath of fresh air and stun everyone.”

The filmmaker says that Bharat is his most challenging film. Ali said, “I hope we can do justice to it. Everyone, from the cast and the crew, is working together to bring the best film out on Eid, 2019. We’re not leaving any stone unturned.”