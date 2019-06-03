Ranjini Maitra June 03 2019, 9.32 pm June 03 2019, 9.32 pm

Much has been said and written about Priyanka Chopra's exit from Bharat. Priyanka, who opted out of the project owing to her wedding, was replaced by Katrina Kaif. While director Ali Abbas Zafar maintained a professional stand on it, Salman wasn't too pleased with PeeCee. That has come out time and again during Bharat's promotions and Salman has taken more than one sarcastic dig at the actor. Netizens do not find Salman's remarks exactly funny all the time, but Zafar sees no wrong in them!

“See, Priyanka is a very close friend of mine. We’ve spoken about this, we’ve had a laugh about it. I personally think that if anyone knows SK – Salman – you have to understand this is his tongue-in-cheek humour. What he’s doing to Priyanka, that happens to me on set every day,” he said, during an interview with Rajeev Masand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on May 21, 2019 at 6:16am PDT

At Bharat's trailer launch, Salman, quite satirically, asked Katrina to be thankful to Priyanka. That was not all!

“Priyanka Chopra chose the USA over Bharat at the nick of time. She has worked hard all her life, okay? And when she got the biggest film of her life, she dumped that to get married. You know, HATS OFF! Usually, people leave their husbands for films like these," he was quoted as saying.

Katrina agreed with her director and defended Salman's 'humour'.

"You have to take everything Salman says with a big bucket of salt. And I think we all know that by now. He says it for effect; he does not mean it," she said.

It can get a little harsh in the name of humour at times, don't you think so?