Ali Abbas Zafar: Priyanka Chopra will be the soul of Bharat

When the Salman Khan starrer Bharat was announced, there was much speculation over the female lead of the film. It was reported that Priyanka Chopra would get a role in the film. Soon after that, there were counter-reports stating that Salman’s favourite actress, Katrina Kaif would play the lead. There was even talk over whether Priyanka’s repeated attempts at bagging a role were futile. But now that it is known that both actresses will star in the film, fans wondered who would have the more significant role. Turns out, it’s none other than our very own desi girl.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar, who also worked on Tiger Zinda Hai, revealed that his upcoming project Bharat will mark the return of Priyanka Chopra after a long gap of two years. In Bollywood, PeeCee was last seen on the Prakash Jha directed Jai Gangaajal, where she played the role of an IPS officer. Post that, Priyanka was busy with her Hollywood projects, most notably Baywatch and Quantico.

Work begins on #Bharat in freezing london , home for some days , may god bless us all. pic.twitter.com/lpouj8xiz0 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) February 19, 2018

“Bharat is rooted in India and its culture, spans over seven decades and travels the world. Priyanka is the biggest Indian artist globally today and a perfect fit for the film as she brings to the table her incredible talent and international appeal,” said Ali. The director also went on to add that Bharat is a mature, subtle love story and Priyanka’s character is the soul of the film. “She stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Salman in his journey and is the catalyst who triggers what will be a turning point in the plot,” he added.

Priyanka and Salman have earlier worked together in films such as Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), Salaam-E-Ishq (2007) and God Tussi Great Ho (2008). She also worked with Ali in Gunday, co-starring with Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile, Ali and producer Atul Agnihotri traveled to New York to meet with Priyanka over the narration of the film, which she loved. Bharat is an adaptation of the 2014 Korean film Ode to My Father and will reportedly release on Eid 2019.