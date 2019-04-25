Ali Ali song from Blank: Akshay Kumar and Karan Kapadia's energy is enthralling

Rushabh Dhruv April 25 2019, 3.31 pm April 25 2019, 3.31 pm

Dimple Kapadia's nephew Karan Kapadia is set to take his first step into Bollywood, with the upcoming action thriller Blank. The newcomer is being launched alongside Sunny Deol. The trailer of the film gave us an idea of what we can expect from the film. High-octane action sequences and nail-biting thrill topped the chart. The story of the film is said to revolve around the central character Karan who plays a suicide bomber while Sunny will be seen essaying the role of a dutiful police officer, fighting against terrorism.

Now the makers of Blank have dropped a new song from the movie titled Ali Ali. The song features Khiladi Akshay Kumar alongside Karan Kapadia. The interesting part about the Ali Ali song is that Akshay and Karan are seen donning matching outfits in it. FYI, Akshay is not a part of the film, but will only be seen in this special song. Going by the family tree, Karan happens to be Akshay Kumar’s brother-in-law. Coming back to the song, while the tunes are vibrant and energetic, after a time it gets monotonous and boring. The only saving grace seems to be Akshay Kumar. Crooned by Teri Mitti 's fame B Praak, the song is choreographed by Ranju Varghese while the lyrics are penned by Adeip Singh and Arko, who also happens to be the composer of the same.

Have a look at the full song Ali Ali from Blank here:

Helmed by debutant director Behzad Khambata, the movie also stars Ishita Dutta and Karanvir Sharma and is set to release on 3rd May.

