Antara Kashyap July 23 2019, 8.04 pm July 23 2019, 8.04 pm

Ali Fazal and Richa Chaddha happen to be one of the coolest couples in Bollywood. The two of them are, obviously, made for each other with their style, wit, and sense of humour, along with an insane amount of talent. The two appeared together in Fukrey and Fukrey 2 and have done quite a number of cool things, which includes getting photobombed by the biggest actor in the world. The two seldom indulge in social media PDA, but when they do it's heartwarming. Recently, Ali Fazal couldn't hold back his love for Richa and dropped the most wonderful praise on her new Twitter profile picture.

On Tuesday, the Love Sonia actor changed her profile picture into a beautiful double-exposure photo of her face taken through a window. The picture looks stunning with the scenic backdrop reflecting on Richa's face, which looks dewy because of her nude makeup. Boyfriend Ali Fazal obviously could not let the moment pass without declaring his love for Richa, so he retweeted her picture and wrote "Mohabbat" which is an Urdu term for love, on it. It might just be one word but it surely is heart-melting, considering how most of the couple's PDA is silly banter.

Check out Ali Fazal's post below:

Mohabbat https://t.co/bImjEUiCCG — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) July 22, 2019

The couple was also photobombed by none other than Leonardo DiCaprio. Ali Fazal and Richa Chaddha attended a pre-Oscars party for Fazal's film Victoria and Abdul, which was nominated for in a few categories. The actor posted the selfie and said that it was purely coincidental and it just happened so that Leo was standing there. He also wrote that he stared back at Drake who was checking Richa out.

Check out Ali Fazal and Richa Chaddha's iconic selfie below:

Apart from playing the lead in Victoria and Abdul, Fazal also appeared in a cameo for Fast and Furious 7. He will be further seen in an untitled war drama biopic and an Indie project at Hollywood. At home, he will be shooting for season 2 of Mirzapur.