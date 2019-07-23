Ali Fazal and Richa Chaddha happen to be one of the coolest couples in Bollywood. The two of them are, obviously, made for each other with their style, wit, and sense of humour, along with an insane amount of talent. The two appeared together in Fukrey and Fukrey 2 and have done quite a number of cool things, which includes getting photobombed by the biggest actor in the world. The two seldom indulge in social media PDA, but when they do it's heartwarming. Recently, Ali Fazal couldn't hold back his love for Richa and dropped the most wonderful praise on her new Twitter profile picture.
On Tuesday, the Love Sonia actor changed her profile picture into a beautiful double-exposure photo of her face taken through a window. The picture looks stunning with the scenic backdrop reflecting on Richa's face, which looks dewy because of her nude makeup. Boyfriend Ali Fazal obviously could not let the moment pass without declaring his love for Richa, so he retweeted her picture and wrote "Mohabbat" which is an Urdu term for love, on it. It might just be one word but it surely is heart-melting, considering how most of the couple's PDA is silly banter.
The couple was also photobombed by none other than Leonardo DiCaprio. Ali Fazal and Richa Chaddha attended a pre-Oscars party for Fazal's film Victoria and Abdul, which was nominated for in a few categories. The actor posted the selfie and said that it was purely coincidental and it just happened so that Leo was standing there. He also wrote that he stared back at Drake who was checking Richa out.
Ok i swear i didnt plan this photo... hahahahahahahahah... but Jack Dawson aka Leo seems to have photobombed this selfie.. spot if you can.. but besides the little crowd, it was an honour to be present at the WME Party last night.. with greats in the room.. congratulated Mr Adrian brody on his wonderful performance in PeakyBlinders, Stared back at Drake because , arey woh richa ko taak raha thha.. toh maine bhi ghoora. And i guess the reason i was so phaila hua was because it was home territory - my agency throwing the pre oscar party last night. I think all the hip hop crowd was there fo sure. Wait, pharrel was missing .. he got to play holi elsewhere. 😜😜😜😜 . . . . . . #victoriaandabdul #oscars2018 #oscars #oscars90 #academy #awards #nomination #PreOscar #life #allstar #universalstudios #keanureeves #halleberry #usher #blackpanther #garyoldman #cast #newsroom #tobymaguire #spiderman #peakyblinders
Apart from playing the lead in Victoria and Abdul, Fazal also appeared in a cameo for Fast and Furious 7. He will be further seen in an untitled war drama biopic and an Indie project at Hollywood. At home, he will be shooting for season 2 of Mirzapur.
Richa Chaddha will be next seen in Panga, co-starring Kangana Ranaut, which is slated to release on January 24, 2020.