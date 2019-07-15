Soheib Ahsan July 15 2019, 8.30 pm July 15 2019, 8.30 pm

Ali Fazal has made a place for himself in the world of cinema. He might not be on the top of every film but the actor has certainly played a substantial role in a number of films. So much that he even landed a role in the Fast and the Furious franchise. His latest Instagram post suggests that we might get to see him in the franchise again. In the picture, he was standing alongside Nathalie Emmanuel.

Check out Ali Fazal's picture below:

Although their meeting took place at a party, the actor suggested that they will be meeting again later this year. Ali Fazal made his Hollywood debut in the Fast and the Furious 7 where he played the role of a garage owner, an ally to Vin Diesel's team. Even though he played a small role, he played an important role. It would not be a surprise to see him return as the Fast and the Furious franchise is known for using recurring characters throughout films. Considering that this will be his second time playing in the franchise, he may get more screen time this film. Apart from this, Ali Fazal also appeared in a British comedy film titled, Victoria and Abdul where he played one of the central characters.