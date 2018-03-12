Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha attend pre-Oscar party, as Leonardo DiCaprio photobombs

The 90th Academy Awards are here and there is excitement in the air. Fans are wondering who will bag the film industry’s most coveted award and whether or not there’ll be a goof-up like last year. While the regular preparation goes on, Hollywood’s bigwigs ruled at the pre-Oscar party held last night. India marked its presence too as Ali Fazal along with actor and girlfriend Richa Chadha attended the party.

Ali took to Instagram and posted a photo of him and Richa, surrounded by the who’s who of Hollywood. In that single shot, we could see Leonardo DiCaprio, Usher and Adrian Brody. Ali seemed to be amused that DiCaprio had photobombed him.

Ali confessed that he had not planned the photo adding that Leo photobombed them and it was all a coincidence. He also congratulated Adrian Brody for his performance in Peaky Blinders. Ali went on to add that he stared back at Drake because ‘arey woh Richa ko taakrahathatohmainebhighoora.’

The pre-Oscar party this year was ‘home turf’ for Ali as it was his agency that threw the bash. Ali also revealed that everyone was present for the party except for Pharrell Williams who was playing Holi in India.

Ali will be gunning for his Oscar-nominated film Victoria & Abdul. Victoria & Abdul is nominated to win an Oscar in two categories — Best Costume Design and Make-up and Hairstyling. Directed by Stephen Frears, Victoria & Abdul is based on a novel by Shrabani Basu.