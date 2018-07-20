Ali Fazal's letter of love to Richa Chadha echoes every distant lover's mind

The distance between two lovers is a highly romanticised idea in popular culture. In reality, it triggers different expressions in different people though. Take Ali Fazal for example. The actor is busy on several projects including the Hindi remake of Prassthanam and Amazon's original series Mirzapur. Looks like the pang of being away is real. He just penned a lovely piece for his beau Richa Chadha and shared it with a photo of them.

"Yaad aaya? Main yaheen khada hoon, mahanagri ke daayron mein lipta saa. na pedh dikha na paudha.. yaad nahi aa raha ... ulajh hai uljhan hai. Yaad nahi. Tum idhar bhi tum udhar bhi. Teetar toh teen thhey, tum kitni ho? Ab waapis bulaaoon toh kiss jagah se?," a part of his prose reads.

That's as soul-stirring as it could get. Here' hoping it brings a mellow smile on Richa's face!

It's been over a year that they're dating. But both want to take it slow, and are not thinking about marriage right now.

“I don’t think marriage is on the cards for now. We are chilling right now. We will go very slow with this relationship,” Richa had earlier said, in an interview.

Their last joint venture Fukrey Returns was a great success. Waiting for the next time they light up the screen together!