Ali Zafar caught crying on camera after #MeToo allegations are levelled against him

The #MeToo wave hit the film industry hard. Be it Bollywood, Hollywood, South or any other industry, we had a lot of shocking stories making it to the headlines. One such story was of Pakistani actor-singer Ali Zafar. The actor, who was seen in Bollywood in films like Dear Zindagi, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, London Paris New York, was accused of sexual harassment by Pakistani actress, model and singer Meesha Shafi. Later, Ali took to Twitter and rubbished all the claims made by Meesha. Now, after almost a year, Ali Zafar is speaking about these allegations after the court dismissed Meesha's case against him.

Ali gave an interview to a news channel and broke down while sharing his side of the story. The video of him crying has gone viral on the internet. We can hear him saying, "All of us have been quietly suffering for so long. Not just me, but my family - my kids and my wife too. I haven’t said a single word in the last one year as I had decided to take action legally through court’s procedures. But they have been making fake accounts and tagging everyone who tries to hire me in tweets against me in order to ruin my career."

Post the court's order, Ali also took to Twitter to share a piece of evidence proving his innocence and demanding an apology from Meesha. 'Apologise or #FaceTheCourtMeeshaShafi,' he wrote in the end

No body expected you to carry a GoPro #Meesha, luckily I had something close to it at the jam you accused me at. 11 witnesses from this jam, 2 of them women who went to court several times to testify against you but proceedings were delayed. Apologise or #FaceTheCourtMeeshaShafi pic.twitter.com/XkbGwjdhqg — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) April 29, 2019

Ali Zafar's last Bollywood venture was Dear Zindagi after which a blanket ban on Pakistani artistes working in Bollywood came into being.

