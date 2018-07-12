Ali Zafar opens up about item numbers and objectification of women

A couple of months ago, Ali Zafar was in the news as a singer named Meesha Shafi accused him sexual harassment. Ever since then, a legal battle between the two has been underway. While we are yet to know the truth about the accusations against him, the singer seems to want to clean up his image. Recently while talking about item numbers, his views on objectifying women surely seems to suggest so.

Talking about the item numbers in films, he said, "It depends on how it is done. Freedom of expression is something that we have. We should have the right to have that but how we use it, is very important. If it doesn't demean a woman or objectify women and is done in an entertaining manner, I don't see any harm in that.” When asked if it is done objectionably, the actor said, "I would personally stay away from it."

He has featured in a song titled Item Number. Asked if the track takes a dig at Bollywood films, the actor said, "No, it's not that. There is this interesting debate going on... whether an item number needs to be there in a film for the film to work or not.”

"There are some people who are more towards that kind of cinema which is more realistic. They say their films should not have an item number and there are others in the commercial world. They say there should be item numbers in films and there is nothing wrong with it. This (Item number) is our take on the whole conversation," Ali added.

Ali is making his acting debut in Pakistani cinema with the film Teefa in Trouble. It will be hitting the screens on July 20. It will be internationally distributed by Yash Raj Films, making it the first non-Indian film to be distributed by YRF.