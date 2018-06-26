Alia Bhatt and Aamir Khan are joining hands for a movie and we are shook!

Alia Bhatt and Aamir Khan, they both are stellar stars of respective generations. So what do you get when you combine so much of talent in one frame? To morph Poo’s legendary dialogue, “Good films, good films, aaaaand good films.” And the unthinkable has happened. The two have joined hands for a movie and it revolves around the controversial spiritual Guru Osho, the Netflix series Wild, Wild Country on whom has already shook the nation and beyond.

To say we are stoked would be the understatement of the century, for when two stars of this caliber meet, fireworks happen on the cinematic front.

A report in Mid-Day stated that Alia would be playing the role of Ma Anand Sheela, who was the spokesperson of Rajneesh movement. She is also the one convicted of multiple murder attempts. To cut a long story short, she was an integral part of the whole fascinating story of Osho. It would be interesting to see Alia play the part, as she has already proved her mettle with her performances in the past.

Aamir, on the other hand has been approached to play the man himself, the infamous Osho.

The movie will be helmed by Shakun Batra, who made us cry ugly tears with his last directorial, Kapoor & Son – Since 1921, and Karan Johar would be the producer. We wonder what the thrilling elements of Osho’s life would do to our senses, if brought on the big screen.