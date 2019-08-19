Soheib Ahsan August 19 2019, 1.04 pm August 19 2019, 1.04 pm

School is an important part of everyone's lives. Whether you enjoy it or not, there are always unforgettable memories connected to that time. More so because it plays an important role in shaping us for the future. On Saturday Alia Bhatt decided to pay her school a visit alongside director Ayan Mukerji. The two went to Jamnabai Narsee School during their early years. Their recent visit to the school was for the purpose of attending an alumni event. The school is particularly known for its numerous alumni being prominent members of the Bollywood industry.

In the post shared by Alia Bhatt, she can be seen sitting alongside Ayan at a table. Behind them, numerous other alumni can be seen attending the event. It seems Alia and Ayan have a lot in common. The two have been working for their first time together on Ayan's upcoming superhero film titled Brahmastra. The film is the first in a trilogy. The film's cast apart from Alia includes Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan among others.

