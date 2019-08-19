School is an important part of everyone's lives. Whether you enjoy it or not, there are always unforgettable memories connected to that time. More so because it plays an important role in shaping us for the future. On Saturday Alia Bhatt decided to pay her school a visit alongside director Ayan Mukerji. The two went to Jamnabai Narsee School during their early years. Their recent visit to the school was for the purpose of attending an alumni event. The school is particularly known for its numerous alumni being prominent members of the Bollywood industry.
In the post shared by Alia Bhatt, she can be seen sitting alongside Ayan at a table. Behind them, numerous other alumni can be seen attending the event. It seems Alia and Ayan have a lot in common. The two have been working for their first time together on Ayan's upcoming superhero film titled Brahmastra. The film is the first in a trilogy. The film's cast apart from Alia includes Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan among others.
Sometimes there’s no better feeling than just going BACK TO SCHOOL ❤️
Ayan Mukerji might not be a major name in the Bollywood industry but has been working well towards it. The young director has worked on a number of films as an assistant director. He made his first big leap when he wrote and directed Wake Up Sid. Ayan first presented the script to Karan Johar who was so impressed by it that he took on the production work for the film. Wake Up Sid got Ayan a Filmfare Award for Best Debut Director. Following this, he wrote and directed Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Brahmastra will be Ayan's third film. As you can see Ayan may have very few films in his name but he is an artist that should not be underestimated. It seems we have Jamnabai Narsee School to thank for rolling out this gem.