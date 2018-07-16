Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are on workation, thanks to Brahmastra

New lovers in town, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently stationed in Bulgaria where they are shooting for their forthcoming project Brahmastra along with the other cast members. South superstar Nagarjuna and TV actress Mouni Roy have also joined them.

And, the pictures of their workation are going viral, of course for the right reasons. Alia and Ranbir are colour coordinated in blue outfits and seem all comfy and happy in each other’s company.

Ironically, Alia shared two Instagram stories today, one with her current beau Ranbir and the other, wishing her bestie Katrina Kaif, a very happy birthday. We all know about Ranbir and Katrina’s much publicized breakup, although, it’s nice to see Alia balancing her personal equations with both of them so well.

Speaking of their movie Brahmastra, Nagarjuna gets back to Bollywood after 15 years with this flick and speaking about the same to IANS, he said, “Yes, I am doing ‘Brahmastra‘. It is my first Hindi film in a very long time. I can’t remember when was the last time I did a Hindi film. I think it was Mahesh Bhatt’s ‘Zakhm’.”

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar, Brahmastra is releasing sometime next year.