Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor share a love and 8 relationship

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the new lovebirds in B-Town. Not leaving much scope for the rumours to spread, both the actors themselves confirmed that they are in love with each other. It is for the first time that both Alia and Ranbir have openly spoken about their relationship. And now, a recent post of Alia on Instagram reconfirms that her love for Ranbir is to infinity and beyond.

to infinity & beyond 💫 A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Aug 22, 2018 at 1:31am PDT

Alia is wearing a jersey with number 8 written on it. Well, while promoting Mumbai City FC (a football club) Ranbir too was seen sporting a jersey with number 8. So yes, the connection between the two seems to be quite strong.

Well, the season of wedding is going on in Bollywood. Last year, Anushka Sharma tied the knot with Virat Kohli, then Sonam Kapoor got married, Neha Dhupia too walked down the aisle. And recently, it was Priyanka Chopra who got engaged. So, we won’t be surprised if even Alia and Ranbir decide to take their relationship to the next step.

Alia and Ranbir will be seen together on the big screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The two were shooting for the film together a few days ago in Bulgaria. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.