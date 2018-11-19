Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor share the same favourite football player!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s whirlwind romance has been an obsession for many. The two have hit some major relationship milestones, including bonding with each other's families. While the duo is yet to make their relationship official, their social media updates are more than enough to speak about their relationship status. Not many would know that their favourite footballer player is also the same! Yes, Alia just revealed the same on her Instagram.

It was an ‘Ask me anything’ session of Alia with her fans on the photo-sharing app when the Raazi star was asked to choose one between Ronaldo and Messi. “Messi!!” she replied.

Alia’s football fanatic beau Ranbir is also a big fan of the legendary football player. On his 36th birthday this year (2018), he received an exclusive jersey signed by the player with his initials RK written on the back of it.

Ranbir is often snapped playing football with friends from the fraternity, always sporting a number 8 jersey. Alia, earlier, shared an image on social media where she is seen donning her boyfriend’s jersey getting all her friends super excited.

The duo is to be paired on-screen for the very first time with Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film is slated to be out in December 2019.