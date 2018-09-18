Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor: Soni Razdan approves

"Neetu likes her, I like her, Ranbir likes her. Get it?," Rishi Kapoor recently said, when quizzed about son Ranbir Kapoor's affair with Alia Bhatt. We get it, totally! This time around, it is Alia's mother Soni Razdan who thinks Ranbir is a 'lovely, lovely boy'.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Soni was asked how did she react to floating rumours of Alia and Ranbir going around. She says rumours don't bother her as she directly talks to her daughter.

"I have a very good relationship with my daughter. I don’t go by what rumours say; I talk to her directly. We have had discussions on what’s going on or not going on in her life. It’s her life at the end of the day, so I am happy to let her live it the way she wants to," she said.

And how about Rishi Kapoor's 'get it' statement?

"I don’t know really, Rishi ji is very outspoken, he never minces words. We all know each other, I have worked with him. I know Neetu and Ranbir. What’s the big thing? But Ranbir is a lovely, lovely boy." the actor answered.

Hmm...looks like both, the Bhatts and the Kapoors, are glad about their children's respective choices!