Ever since Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt confirmed their relationship, fans have been containing their excitement to witness their chemistry in their first movie together, Brahmastra. There's time for the film to release, but the pictures from the sets haven’t stopped coming. And so are the duo’s frequent public appearances. After their mini New York vacay, the two are now back in the Bay, and guess what? It looks like another film featuring the two is already on the cards!
We have derived this after going through some of their pictures posted by multiple fan clubs on Monday. The love-birds were apparently spotted outside filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s office in the later hours of the day and did not shy away when the shutterbugs clicked them inside their car. The pictures see Ranbir sporting a cap with a red tee while Alia is seen in blue.
Take a look at Ranbir and Alia’s pics below:
View this post on Instagram
WHAT DID WE DO TO DESERVE THESE STRAIGHT FROM HEAVEN CAR RIDES 😵👼📿!?!?!?!! I mean let's all pray that we get someone look at us the way Alia looks at Ranbir 😍😍 I love New York and it's effect on our babies🤗. I mean look at that glow on Alia's face, I was dying to see her look happy😭. I swear she looks different every time we see her, I mean just this afternoon when she was captured somewhere she looked she'll faint any second🙄 and now that we see she won't stop smiling😂😕🙄. Humare Ranbir ka asar😎😂😍. Not that the New York effect didn't get in Ranbir's head, I swear he looks like someone took off a huge load of work off his shoulders💃. Both of them look so much younger and relaxed then they did before they went to New York❤❤. So yeah for us💃💃. So they went to Anand Pandit's office, obviously when you feed such news to us hungry shippers our mind jumps to the conclusion that THEY MIGHT STAR IN A NEW PROJECT😵😵😭😭😍😍, but some people are saying that it was just an innocent meeting, so I guess we'll never know😶. Though abhijeet kuch to garbar hai😅😂. Anyway I don't know how I feel about that, I mean on one hand I'll be over the moon if they sign another movie together😭🤗😵😍 but with Brahamastra on the other hand 🤐😵😵. So aaaah I don't know😰. Let's just hope we get some news soon about the casting and stuff🤓🤐. And let's hope it's a GREAT NEWS, IF YOU KNOW WHAT I MEAN 😎😰😵😍!!!!! Till then I'll pray that we get to see our happy babies again👼👼. (#aliabhatt #ranbirkapoor #alia #ranbir #Ranlia #ralia #luvranjan #meeting #new)
A post shared by ranlia updates (@ranbiraliafanclub) on
Meanwhile, it’s well known that Ranbir is to star alongside Ajay Devgn in Luv Ranjan’s next and there have been reports that the makers are hunting for a leading lady. So does it mean that they have roped in Alia as one of the female leads? If that’s so, the confirmation on it will surely turn out to be a big news for fans as who wouldn’t want to watch such a dynamic collaboration on screen!
While it was earlier reported that the film is to be a rom-com, we stumbled upon a report in March that said the film is going to be an out-and-out action thriller. Talking about the film, Ajay told Mumbai Mirror, "Ranbir and I start shooting from next year as planned. The film is being scripted." As of now, we can only await more info on the project.Read More