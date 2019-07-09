Darshana Devi July 09 2019, 3.45 pm July 09 2019, 3.45 pm

Ever since Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt confirmed their relationship, fans have been containing their excitement to witness their chemistry in their first movie together, Brahmastra. There's time for the film to release, but the pictures from the sets haven’t stopped coming. And so are the duo’s frequent public appearances. After their mini New York vacay, the two are now back in the Bay, and guess what? It looks like another film featuring the two is already on the cards!

We have derived this after going through some of their pictures posted by multiple fan clubs on Monday. The love-birds were apparently spotted outside filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s office in the later hours of the day and did not shy away when the shutterbugs clicked them inside their car. The pictures see Ranbir sporting a cap with a red tee while Alia is seen in blue.

Take a look at Ranbir and Alia’s pics below:

Meanwhile, it’s well known that Ranbir is to star alongside Ajay Devgn in Luv Ranjan’s next and there have been reports that the makers are hunting for a leading lady. So does it mean that they have roped in Alia as one of the female leads? If that’s so, the confirmation on it will surely turn out to be a big news for fans as who wouldn’t want to watch such a dynamic collaboration on screen!