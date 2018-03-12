Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra kicks off in Bulgeria

The Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor-Amitabh Bachchan starrer Brahmastra has finally commenced its filming in Bulgaria on Saturday, February 24. The official Twitter handle of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions shared the news of the production kick-off. Brahmastra' is a trilogy produced by Karan Johar, the first of which is slated to release on August 15, 2019. The movie also features telly actress Mouni Roy who will be making her Bollywood debut with Reema Kagti's Gold co-starring Akshay Kumar.
According to India.com, a decision to either cut short or extend the schedule will be taken depending on the weather conditions and the team’s progress. A source close to the media house was quoted saying, “Ayan Mukerji has a style of working. When he begins to shoot a film, he likes to get a major part of it shot in the first schedule. As it is, the international crew on the film, comprising Ranbir and Alia’s trainers and technicians, are already in Bulgaria so it makes sense for him to get away with a major portion of the shoot.”
Today is the day when we embark on our new journey & we can't wait to unfold every step with you! There's no holding back the excitement for this one, so keep sending in your love for #AyanMukerji & team! #Brahmástra @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @SrBachchan #RanbirKapoor @aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/dX3AjTs3tq
— Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) February 24, 2018
The film’s movement coach Ido Portal shared updates from the sets of the movie saying, "My role was initially movement design for the main character and later the transmission of that design into the actor playing that role- the talented Ranbir Kapoor.”He also added, "(It) seems to evolve in the direction of innovation, and collision/collaboration between incredible technical powers with the ever present and old school refinement of movement, body expression dynamics and gesture."
The world of cinema does not escape the modern battle between technology and the humans that created it. Where cinematically new technologies have opened endless possibilities for the visuals on screen, acting has suffered tremendously from these developments, along with performers and their bodies. Actors have become somewhat ... Disconnected ... Excessive focus on verbal communication, words and facial expression have taken center stage but the rest of the body is far from keeping up - in posture, movement, intention, position, organization and dynamics. You look at most modern films done these days and see an actor speaking - one energy but if you observe the body and especially if in movement- completely different story. Bollywood in this regard is in much better spot than Hollywood, for example, as Indian culture as well as film still contains a fair amount of movement, actors are often required to dance in multiple songs and keep somewhat mobile and coordinated, able to study choreographies, get in rhythm, move and express through motion. I’ve been fortunate to collaborate on the production of a special idea- Brahmastra, the brain child of director and good friend Ayan Mukerji. Ayan is a dreamer. An innovator and a daredevil in how he approaches things. We’ve spent a lot of time together over the last year putting imagination, mind and body into the development of the characters. My role was initially movement design for the main character and later the transmission of that design into the actor playing that role- the talented Ranbir Kapoor. Brahmastra seems to evolve in the direction of innovation, and collision/collaboration between incredible technical powers with the ever present and old skool refinement of movement, body expression dynamics and gesture. I’m honored to take part in this production but most importantly happy for the friendships and great creative times spent in the development of this film. Thanks Ayan and the whole production for your trust in me and my vision! It’s been and keeps being an immense pleasure! #brahmastra #bollywood #movementculture #ayanmukerji #aliabhatt #ranbirkapoor #idoportal
Pleasure meeting the powerful and driven @imouniroy Work revolves around body language, movement tweaks and gestural accuracy. Present and directing the ever graceful and my good friend director Ayan Mukerji. The #brahmastra magic continues... #brahmastra #mouniroy #ayanmukerji #bollywood #movementculture #idoportal
@aliaabhatt and Ranbir Kapoor - harddd working, dedicated, talented people. So much heart in these two - it’s an honor to call you friends and students guys. #brahmastra #aliabhatt #ranbirkapoor #movementculture #idoportal
Choose your weapon #brahmastra #movementculture #ranbirkapoor #idoportal
Media reports claim Mouni will play a negative role in Brahmastra. Ido Portal was impressed by her and said, "Pleasure meeting the powerful and driven Mouni Roy."On a related note, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Sanjay Dutt biopic. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is all set for the release of Raazi. Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in 102 Not Out and is also occupied with the work of Thugs of Hindostan.