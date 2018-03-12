Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra kicks off in Bulgeria

The Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor-Amitabh Bachchan starrer Brahmastra has finally commenced its filming in Bulgaria on Saturday, February 24. The official Twitter handle of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions shared the news of the production kick-off. Brahmastra' is a trilogy produced by Karan Johar, the first of which is slated to release on August 15, 2019. The movie also features telly actress Mouni Roy who will be making her Bollywood debut with Reema Kagti's Gold co-starring Akshay Kumar.

Today is the day when we embark on our new journey & we can't wait to unfold every step with you! There's no holding back the excitement for this one, so keep sending in your love for #AyanMukerji & team! #Brahmástra @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @SrBachchan #RanbirKapoor @aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/dX3AjTs3tq — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) February 24, 2018

According to India.com, a decision to either cut short or extend the schedule will be taken depending on the weather conditions and the team’s progress. A source close to the media house was quoted saying, “Ayan Mukerji has a style of working. When he begins to shoot a film, he likes to get a major part of it shot in the first schedule. As it is, the international crew on the film, comprising Ranbir and Alia’s trainers and technicians, are already in Bulgaria so it makes sense for him to get away with a major portion of the shoot.”

Woke up this morn missing home ... A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Feb 22, 2018 at 1:07am PST

The film’s movement coach Ido Portal shared updates from the sets of the movie saying, "My role was initially movement design for the main character and later the transmission of that design into the actor playing that role- the talented Ranbir Kapoor.”

He also added, "(It) seems to evolve in the direction of innovation, and collision/collaboration between incredible technical powers with the ever present and old school refinement of movement, body expression dynamics and gesture."

Media reports claim Mouni will play a negative role in Brahmastra. Ido Portal was impressed by her and said, "Pleasure meeting the powerful and driven Mouni Roy."

On a related note, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Sanjay Dutt biopic. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is all set for the release of Raazi. Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in 102 Not Out and is also occupied with the work of Thugs of Hindostan.