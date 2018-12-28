Alia Bhatt announces Kalank's schedule wrap, shares how 2018 has been for her

After wooing the audience with her notable performance in Raazi, Alia is slowly beginning to wrap up with all other films on her slate. For her upcoming film Kalank, the actor has been leaving no stone unturned to deliver her best performance on screen. As her social media updates say, Alia has been burning the midnight oil for the film. Finally, it’s a schedule wrap for team Kalank and Alia recently announced the same as a part of her Instagram story. Along with it, she also shared how 2018 has been for her.

The 25-year-old wrapped up the Hyderabad schedule of Kalank on Friday, which marked their 70th day on the sets. She shared a picture clicked from the window of her car and expressed her excitement on the wrap-up. In the following story, she wrote how 2018 ‘has been the most challenging phase’ in her life and was all about work. She added that there was a time when she even felt like giving up, but it was her love for work which served as motivation.

Besides Kalank, Alia also has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra in her books, which pairs her opposite real-life beau Ranbir Kapoor. She will be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy as well, alongside Ranveer Singh.