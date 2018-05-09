Alia Bhatt bats for safe Kashmir after Raazi team has smooth schedule in the valley

The series of attacks and violent protests in Kashmir have categorized the state as one of the most unsafe places to visit or even live. The region is often portrayed as ridden with unrest and prolonged periods of turbulence. But that they may not always be true and the Raazi cast and crew are here to bear testimony to that. The crew who spent a major portion of their schedule in scenic locations of the valley are all praises for the region.

When asked about her experience of shooting in the state and whether the team encountered trouble, lead actress Alia Bhatt said, “There was no unrest. I find this very sad. As celebrities, we can voice our thoughts in the public domain and media houses should make it a point to put it out there to the people that Kashmir is definitely safe. There are situations that take place in every city and country. That doesn’t put it through unrest for months and years.”

“There are people in Kashmir who are waiting for people to come and visit them. Their tourism has fallen down drastically. All because of some poor representation and I don’t know for what ulterior motive that is been done. It’s just very sad. People of Kashmir are beautiful and they require people’s presence”, she added.

Agreeing on her point, Vicky Kaushal further added that the people of Kashmir are highly hospitable and that the team faced no issue during their schedule in the valley. On the contrary, however, the team did have trouble while shooting in Patiala. The city saw curfew during the days around the Gurmeet Ram Rahim case. “Not like Patiala is unsafe, but there were curfews”, Alia said.

Jammu and Kashmir seems to be regaining its spot as Bollywood’s favourite location with more production houses renewing their interest in the region. The exotic locations of the valley have recently also hosted film units from Salman Khan’s Race 3 and Abhishek Bachchan’s Manmarziyan.