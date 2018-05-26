Alia Bhatt beats contemporaries with the highest number of Instagram followers

Alia Bhatt is currently riding high on the success of Raazi. The spy-thriller which is based on true incidents during the 1971 Indo-Pak war is being loved by everyone and Alia’s performance is being praised by one and all. The 25-year-old is one of the most successful stars of the generation and is only pushing the limits with every role she decides to take on.

It’s hardly surprising then that she has beaten the likes of Shraddha Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra, Kriti Sanon and more to clinch the highest number of Instagram followers. Alia stands the tallest with 22 million followers now. She took to Insta to thank her fans with a sweet message.

How sweet!

Shraddha now stands just one spot behind Alia with 21 million followers. Let’s see if she manages to break Alia’s streak, with two of her movies coming soon, a horror-comedy Stree with Rajkummar Rao and Batti Gul Meter Chalu with Shahid Kapoor and Yami Gautam. On the other hand, Anushka has 17.7 million followers, while Sonakshi and Parineeti have 10.2 million and 13.5 million followers respectively.

Anyway, congratulations to Alia, for achieving yet another feat.

On the work front, the actress is shooting for Dharma Productions’ magnum opus Kalank, where she will star alongside Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. She is also working in fantasy trilogy Brahmastra, with Ranbir Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh.