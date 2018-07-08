Alia Bhatt calls it a schedule wrap on Kalank and dives into Brahmastra!

Actress Alia Bhatt has been on a roll, thanks to her projects yielding fruit. Her last movie Raazi earned critical and commercial acclaim, further taking her one step closer to the top spot. She has a rich bevy of movies lined up even as her personal life too is the talk of town.

However, all that doesn’t affect the petite beauty who is busy shooting for her movies back-to-back. Last night, she posted a couple of stories on her Instagram page in which she announced that she has wrapped a schedule of Kalank and is ready to dive into Brahmastra with rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor.

[video width="640" height="1136" mp4="https://images.in.com/uploads/2018/07/aliaabhatt_8_7_2018_10_26_17_80.mp4"][/video]

We’re loving her enthusiasm there! At the age of 25, the amount of work she is taking up and the way she is going about her career, we won’t be surprised if she takes the top spot pretty soon.

Speaking of her movies, Kalank directed by Abhishek Varman and co-produced by Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala boasts of an ensemble star cast comprising of actors like Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and Aditya Roy Kapur. This movie reunites Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit after two decades (they were once dating each other). Apart from this flick, Alia has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with alleged beau Ranbir Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh.

On the personal front, she is said to be dating Ranbir Kapoor, and the two are often spotted together, just like Friday night when Ranbir went to her residence to meet her.