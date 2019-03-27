Alia Bhatt crosses 30 million followers on Insta, reminisces her Bollywood journey so far

It was in the year 2012 when a shy yet confident, grounded and gorgeous Alia Bhatt forayed into the films with Student of the Year. Little did we know that this 19-year-old bubbly girl will rise up against the hurdles and make it big, really big? Well, she clearly did. In her career span of less than a decade, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt’s career graph has majorly seen ups. All thanks to her conscious choices and super-high ambitions, the Bhatt girl has made it to the list of one of the most successful actors in today’s time.

While her cinematic milestones are not really a secret to any one of us, the Raazi actor has achieved a huge feat on Instagram as well. Alia has managed to cross a huge 30 million followers mark on Instagram, making her very close to superstars like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. In order to express her gratitude, Alia Bhatt posted a special video clip that gave us a rundown into her entire Bollywood journey so far, which has been visibly successful. From her rocking introduction scene in Student of the Year to her unmatchable charm in Kalank, Alia Bhatt’s filmy career has been rock-solid. We also had a glimpse of her audition clip for her debut.

In her caption, Alia wrote that her journey so far has been wonderful, however, this is just the beginning. We absolutely agree, girl! Long way to go!