image
Tuesday, January 1st 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif: Bollywood actresses’ calendar in 2019

Bollywood

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif: Bollywood actresses’ calendar in 2019

Rashma ShettyRashma Shetty   January 01 2019, 4.10 pm
back
Alia BhattBollywoodDeepika PadukoneEntertainmentjanhvi kapoorkanagana ranautkatrina kaifPriyanka ChopraShraddha KapoorSonam Kapoor
nextRanbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh: Who is doing what in in 2019
ALSO READ

Gully Boy's first poster is here and it is all things Ranveer Singh!

Ahan Shetty, Iulia Vantur, Ankita Lokhande: Bollywood debuts to watch out for in 2019

Is Rishi Kapoor fighting cancer? Neetu Kapoor's Instagram post suggests so