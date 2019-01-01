Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif: Bollywood actresses’ calendar in 2019

Bollywood actresses not only ruled the box office last year, but these beauties are also set to take centre stage in 2019. Deepika Padukone took on political controversies head-on and won against all odds making Padmaavat one of the biggest hits last year. Alia Bhatt backed a strong story and delivered not just a memorable performance, but also saw a box office success in the Meghna Gulzar directorial, Raazi. Anushka Sharma proved that mainstream actresses need to break the rut and experiment with films when she chose to work in a horror film like Pari. And 2019 is going to be no different because our ladies have a very interesting line-up.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has been touted as the next top actress in the industry. Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter may have debuted in Bollywood with a film like Student Of The Year, but she has also dabbled in various genres and experimented with her roles very early on in her career. The actress’ line-up for this year is one of the best and not even many of her male counterparts can boast about. The actress will be seen opposite real-life lover Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra. Then Alia has Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy where the actress will be paired opposite Ranveer Singh for the first time. And there’s Kalank, where Alia will be reuniting with Varun Dhawan, with whom the actress has had a superhit partnership. Also, Alia will be seen in Mahesh Bhatt directorial Sadak 2.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif has Salman Khan's Bharat in her kitty and even though the actress has walked out of Remo D’Souza’s film with Varun Dhawan, recent buzz suggests that the actress will have a pivotal role in Dabangg 3.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone fans were imperceptibly disappointed because apart from Padmaavat the actress did not have any other film. The actress got married to boyfriend Ranveer Singh last year and will resume work early in January for Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. Deepika is also supposedly a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s untitled next that stars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman in the lead. And yes, there are rumours of the actress bagging a bigger role in Vin Diesel’s next instalment of xXx. Deepika, in a recent interview, confirmed that she is working on a female superhero movie.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has two releases next year, her much awaited period drama Manikarnika and Mental Hai Kya with Rajkummar Rao.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has stayed away from movies. In fact, when PC walked out of Bharat, many Hindi film fans were disappointed. The actress has Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink and Hollywood film Isn’t It Romantic that will come out in 2019. We hear that the actress’ film Cowboy Ninja Viking with Chris Pratt might kickstart soon.

Shraddha Kapoor

After Baahubali, Prabhas will return to the silver screen with Saaho and he will be romancing Shraddha Kapoor. The actress also has Chhichhore in her kitty this year.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam has two very interesting films under her belt - Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan. We also hear that the actress’ Battle Of Bittora, which was on the backburner after Fawad Khan had to leave the movie. However, with Farhan Akhtar on board the film will soon go on floors.

Janhvi Kapoor

The newest Bollywood entrant, Janhvi Kapoor has a great line-up of movies. With Karan Johar turning a mentor, the actress is in safe hands. Janhvi will be seen in KJo’s period drama Takht, an ambitious project that stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kareena Kapoor. The actress we hear has also bagged the Varun Dhawan starrer, Rannbhoomi.

We have enough reasons to cheer for our talented ladies in 2019 as much as we have for our heroes.